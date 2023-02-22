"Hope govt take steps to make UP a USD 1 trillion economy": SP chief Akhilesh Yadav ahead of state budget

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 22 (ANI): Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav, who reached the Legislature Assembly in black 'sherwani' on Wednesday, 'hoped' that the ruling BJP government has taken steps to make the state a USD 1 Trillion economy.



"I hope UP CM and Finance minister will take steps to make UP a USD 1 Trillion economy. In the last six budgets of this government, no steps were taken for the welfare of farmers and youth and unemployment also remained unaddressed," Yadav said while talking to the reporters ahead of the budget presentation.

Ahead of presenting the state Budget for the financial year 2023-24 in the Vidhan Sabha, Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Khanna on Wednesday offered prayers at a temple in Lucknow.

He will table the second budget of the Yogi Adityanath government in its second term today.



This is the seventh overall budget of the Yogi government since 2017.

While talking to reporters here he said that the goal is to achieve USD 1 trillion in economies.

"Organised crime has been eradicated from UP in the last few years. The state has only moved towards development. Today, our second Budget will be presented. Our focus is on the infrastructure sector and our goal is to achieve USD 1 trillion economy," he said.

The budget session in Uttar Pradesh started on Monday.

Veteran SP leader Shivpal Singh Yadav also took a jibe at the present government saying, "Once again this budget will be a complete hoax." (ANI)

