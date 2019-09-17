Hope India, Pak resolve Kashmir issue bilaterally, says outgoing Kazakh envoy

By Sahil Pandey

New Delhi [India], Sept 17 (ANI): Outgoing Kazakhstan Ambassador to India Bulat Sarsenbayev on Tuesday expressed hope that India and Pakistan would bilaterally iron out their differences over Kashmir issue.

"We are monitoring the situation between India and Pakistan. For us, both countries are close countries. We are next to each other. Both countries should find some solutions. They have to agree on some issues," he told ANI here.

Sarsenbayev also said that leaders from India and Pakistan should discuss and sort out the issue bilaterally.

Islamabad has downgraded its diplomatic ties and suspended bilateral trade with India to protest against the government's decision to abrogate Article 370.

India has maintained that its move on Kashmir is an 'internal matter' -- a stance that has been supported by many countries -- and asked Pakistan to review these decisions so that normal channels for diplomatic communications are preserved.

On August 5, the Central government repealed the special status to Jammu and Kashmir and turned in two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. (ANI)

