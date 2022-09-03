Hope INS Vikrant gives PM strength to name China in Parliament: Owaisi

Hyderabad Telangana [India], September 3 (ANI): AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday targeted the Centre over the standoff with China in Ladakh, which has not been fully resolved, and hoped that the commissioning of INS Vikrant will give Prime Minister Narendra Modi "enough strength to take China's name in the parliament".

Owaisi also said that India needs a third aircraft carrier in view of growing security needs and alleged that the Centre was not giving permission for this.

The Prime Minister on Friday commissioned India's first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant and said it is not just a warship but a testament to the hard work, talent, influence and commitment of 21st century India.

During the event, the Prime Minister also unveiled the new Naval Ensign (Nishaan), doing away with the colonial past and befitting the rich Indian maritime heritage. He dedicated the new ensign to Chhatrapati Shivaji.

"I also hope this INS Vikrant will give PM Modi the courage to speak up about China which has occupied 10 villages of our territory. Hope the INS will give him enough strength to take China's name in the parliament," Oswaisi said.

"While INS Vikrant was launched, we also have to think that we need a 3rd carrier aircraft but he (PM Modi) is not giving permission. That is because he has destroyed the economy of the country and has no money. We need 200 ships, but only have 130," he added.

He also condemned the Assam government over the manner in which madrassas had been demolished in Assam for their connection to alleged "jihadi activities".

"Madrasas being demolished in Assam is condemnable as the Biswa government only gave them 12 hours. The institution had been there for three years. 260 students, in that case, had to be rehabilitated with neighbours for the whole day."

Three madrasas have been razed by the Assam government following the arrests of 38 persons including the Imam and madrasa teachers on charges of being linked to terror outfits Al Qaida in Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) and Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT). (ANI)