Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal talking to ANI outside St Stephen's Hospital on Sunday. Photo/ANI
Hope justice prevails, says Kejriwal after visiting lawyers injured in Tis Hazari clash

ANI | Updated: Nov 03, 2019 20:41 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 3 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday visited the lawyers who were injured in the clash with the police at Tis Hazari court yesterday and said that he hoped 'justice will prevail'.
"The incident that took place yesterday was saddening and I strongly condemn the way bullets were fired on the lawyers... I hope justice will prevail after the orders issued by the Delhi High Court," he told ANI outside St Stephen's Hospital, where the injured lawyers are undergoing treatment.
Kejriwal said that he met the injured lawyers and assured them that the Delhi government will bear their medical expenses.
"Opening fire without any reason is not right. I have just met the lawyers who were injured in the incident. One sustained bullet injury on his chest and the other on his hand. Both are in stable condition now. Delhi government will take care of all their medical expenses," he said.
The Chief Minister said that he hopes good relations prevail between police and lawyers.
"Our lawyers get justice for the people and the police protect people. We want good relations to prevail between the two. I hope no such incident takes place in the future," Kejriwal added.
Earlier today, Delhi High Court directed police to not take any coercive action against lawyers while also directing Commissioner Amulya Patnaik to record the statements of the injured advocates and subsequently lodge an FIR in the matter.
One Assistant Sub-Inspector has been suspended and a special investigation team (SIT) has been constituted to probe the violence that went down at Tis Hazari Court on Saturday.
Some advocates sustained bullet injuries after the police allegedly opened fire on them.
A total of around 20 police personnel including Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (North), two Station House Officers (SHOs) and eight advocates sustained injuries in the scuffle that broke out on Saturday. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 20:44 IST

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 20:34 IST

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 20:28 IST

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 20:17 IST

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 20:17 IST

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 20:11 IST

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 20:03 IST

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 19:55 IST

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 19:54 IST

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 19:50 IST

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 19:32 IST

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 19:32 IST

