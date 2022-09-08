"Hope Netaji's ashes are brought back to India," says his daughter Anita Bose Pfaff

Stadtbergen [Germany], September 8 (ANI): On the day when a grand statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose was installed at India Gate in New Delhi, Anita Bose Pfaff, daughter of the freedom fighter on Thursday hoped that the remains of her father would be brought back to his motherland and find a final resting place.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled a grand statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose near India Gate in the national capital on Thursday.

Speaking to ANI, Anita Bose said, "Netaji's statue will be replacing King George V's statue, it is of great symbolic value that India has moved to place one of the important leaders of freedom struggle at such place where once colonial powers once rested."

Anita Bose said her father played a crucial role in the struggle of Independence but his contribution was not officially recognised that much. She however expressed joy that people remember Netaji even today.

"Glad Indian countrymen retained his name and memory after so many decades. People remember him even when his role in the independence struggle was not really, officially recognised so much. But he played an important role in forming India," Bose said.

"He (Netaji) could not set foot in free India. I wish at least his remains return to his motherland and find a final resting place. Documentation is proof that he died on August 18, 1945 in plane crash in present-day Taiwan. I hope his ashes are brought back to the country," added Netaji's daughter.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated 'Kartavya Path' in the national capital today. Prime Minister said 'Kartavya Path' symbolises a shift from erstwhile Rajpath being an icon of power, to Kartavya Path being an example of public ownership and empowerment. He also unveiled the statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate on occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, PM Modi said, "At the time of slavery, there was a statue of the representative of the British Raj. Today the country has also brought to life a modern, strong India by establishing the statue of Netaji at the same place."





Recalling the greatness of Netaji, the Prime Minister said Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose was such a great man who was beyond the challenge of position and resources.

"His acceptance was such that the whole world considered him a leader. He had courage and self-respect. He had ideas, he had visions. He had leadership abilities and had policies," PM said

He said that no country should forget its glorious past. India's glorious history is in every Indian's blood and tradition. Netaji, the Prime Minister reminded, was proud of India's heritage and at the same time, he wanted to make India modern.



"If after independence India had followed the path of Subhash Babu, what heights would the country be at today! But unfortunately, this great hero of ours was forgotten after independence. His ideas, even the symbols associated with them, were ignored," the Prime Minister lamented.

He recalled the visit to Netaji's residence in Kolkata on the occasion of Netaji's 125th birth anniversary and remembered the energy that he felt at that time. "It is our effort that Netaji's energy should guide the country today. Netaji's statue on the 'Kartavya Path' will become a medium for that," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister said Netaji was the first head of Akhand Bharat, who freed Andaman before 1947 and hoisted the Tricolour. At that time he had imagined what it would be like to hoist the Tricolour at the Red Fort.

He also talked about the museum dedicated to Netaji and the Azad Hind Fauz in the Red Fort. He also remembered the Republic Day Parade in 2019 when a contingent of Azad Hind Fauz also marched, a long-awaited honour for the veterans. Similarly, the identity and their association in the Andaman Islands were also strengthened.

Born on January 23, 1897, Netaji played a crucial role in India's freedom movement. Subhas Chandra Bose had also established the Azad Hind Fauj. (ANI)

