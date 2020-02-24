Hope Trump visit will strengthen India-US relationship: Anurag Thakur

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], Feb 24 (ANI): Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Monday said that many big things were said by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump in Ahmedabad today and hoped that the visit will strengthen India-US relationship.

"Many big things were said today. I hope that relations between both nations get stronger in future, the trade of both nations may increase. Both nations should take strict steps against terrorism," Thakur told ANI at the Motera Stadium.

"When President (Trump) and Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) deliver such big things on such a big platform, it holds great importance. India-America relations will strengthen. This will convey a message to the countries that believe in democracy," he added.

While President Trump has made a commitment to fight Islamic terrorism, Thakur recounted the way Prime Minister Narendra Modi has raised issues of terrorism and actions to be taken against the same, in the past.

"Modi Ji always raised the issue of terrorism which is the reason such strict actions are taken. Prime Minister Modi has time and again said that there is no religion of terrorism, strict action should be taken against terrorism," said Thakur.

"Lakhs of people here were waiting for Prime Minister Modi and President Trump. The way people accorded them with a warm welcome in the stadium shows how the trust of the world and the country has increased under the leadership of Modi ji and the way his foreign policy has brought the US and India closer," he added.

The Union Minister added that it is a great thing that Prime Minister Modi's diplomacy and foreign policy has taken India to new heights. (ANI)

