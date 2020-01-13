Hope women are not dragged in political fight over Andhra's three capital issue, says NCW chief

New Delhi [India], Jan 12 (ANI): Amid reports of violence against women in Amaravati, National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson Rekha Sharma on Sunday said that she hopes women are not dragged into the political fight over the three capital issue in Andhra Pradesh.

Rekha Sharma, in a tweet stated that she has already sent an NCW team to Amaravati to look into the reports of violence against women in Amaravati during a protest against the state government's proposal for three capital.

"My team is already there to look into the matter. I only hope women are not dragged in the political fight over the issue of capital," Sharma said on Twitter.

She was replying to a tweet by former Andhra Pradesh chief minister and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, who posted a video of women protesting outside a police station in the state against the three capital issue.

"Women protesters are being held at a police station even after 6 pm which is against the law. YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is showing his true fascist face by employing unlawful methods to curb the Amaravati Movement. Rekha Sharma Ji kindly look into it," he had tweeted on Friday.

Protests are being held in and around Amaravati over the state government's proposal to set up Amaravati as the legislative capital, Visakhapatnam as the executive capital and Kurnool as the judicial capital of Andhra Pradesh. (ANI)

