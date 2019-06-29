Pehlu Khan's son Irsad Khan while speaking to ANI on Saturday. Photo/ANI
Pehlu Khan's son Irsad Khan while speaking to ANI on Saturday. Photo/ANI

Hoped to get 'justice' from Cong government, says Pehlu Khan's son Irsad

ANI | Updated: Jun 29, 2019 22:05 IST

Mewat (Haryana) [India], June 29 (ANI): As the controversy continues to rage over whether Pehlu Khan was charge-sheeted or not, his son Irsad Khan on Saturday said that he was hoping to get justice from Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot led Congress government in Rajasthan.
"We had a hope from the Congress government that they will help us in getting justice but all our struggle went in vain," Irsad said, while adding that "we have heard from lawyers that a charge sheet has been filed against my father and five others -- Azmat, Rafiq, Arif, Irsad and Khan Mohammad."
"We were hoping that we will get justice now. They killed our father in front of our eyes but now they are torturing us as some of us are the eye-witnesses in the case," he said.
Chief Minister Gehlot on Saturday, however, said Pehlu Khan's name does not appear in the charge sheet submitted by the state police in December 2018.
"News reported in Indian Express is factually incorrect. Name of Late #Pehlu Khan is not there in the charge sheet submitted by #Rajasthan Police in December 2018," Gehlot wrote on his official Twitter handle.
"The Congress party is ideologically committed against any kind of lynching anywhere in the country and our government is vigilant to ensure it will not have happened again," read another tweet by Gehlot.
Talking about the investigation in the case, Irsad said that he was not satisfied with the probe going on in the case.
"We were coming back from Jaipur with cows. We had valid papers with us but the cow vigilantes did not listen to us and tore the documents. Now, after two and a half years, they have filed a charge sheet against us. They released six accused, who were named by my father. How can we be satisfied with the investigation," he asked.
It is worth noting that Pehlu Khan, 55, was lynched to death in 2017 allegedly by cow vigilantes near Behror in Rajasthan on Delhi-Alwar highway on April 1. Khan was accused of smuggling cattle. He succumbed to his injuries at a private hospital on April 3.
Social activist Arif said: "It was a case which caught the attention of the international media. We had hoped for justice from the newly-formed Congress government in the state. Now we have realised that it is also following the path of the previous government."
Echoing similar sentiments, eye-witness Azam said: "The charge sheet has been filed against us after we gave statement against the accused in the case. We were attacked, looted, and one of us was killed. The charge sheet also filed against us. We are living in fear."
Chief Minister Gehlot has said the "Congress party is ideologically committed against any kind of lynching anywhere in the country and our government is vigilant to ensure it will not have happened again."
He said that his government would see if the investigation in the past was done with any "predetermined intentions."
It was claimed earlier that the state police charge-sheeted Khan and his sons - Irsad, 25, and Arif, 22, under various sections of the Rajasthan Bovine Animal (Prohibition of Slaughter and Regulation of Temporary Migration or Export) Act, 1995.
The purported charge sheet against Khan was prepared on December 30 last year, which was thirteen days after the Congress came to power in the state under the chief ministership of Gehlot in the state.
The police had earlier given a clean chit to the six people accused of lynching Khan. The decision was based on the statements of the staff of a cow shelter and mobile phone records. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 22:14 IST

Kisan Congress chief, AICC secretary resign from their posts

New Delhi [India], June 29 (ANI): Congress continued to see resignations on Saturday with the party's farmer wing chief Nana Patole and AICC secretary Tarun Kumar submitting resignations from their respective posts.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 22:08 IST

IYC denies report claiming Rahul concerned over veterans' stand...

New Delhi [India], June 29 (ANI): Terming it as "fake news", Indian Youth Congress (IYC) on Saturday denied certain media reports which claimed Congress president Rahul Gandhi had expressed his concern to the youth delegation of the party about none of the senior leaders offered to resign after his an

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 22:07 IST

AN-32 crash: IAF retrieves 15-member rescue team from crash site

New Delhi [India], June 29 (ANI): The 15-member team which helped to recover bodies of personnel died in AN-32 crash in Arunachal Pradesh was retrieved on Saturday evening, the Indian Air Force (IAF) said.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 22:02 IST

Vadodara: Japanese minister visits site of bullet train project

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India] June 29 (ANI): Japan's Vice Minister for Land, Infrastructure, and Transport Masashi Adachi here on Saturday reviewed the work at some sites of Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor (MAHSR).

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 21:53 IST

Social media buzzes on Mumbai rains

Mumbai [India], June 29 (ANI): Several areas of Mumbai woke up to heavy downpour on Saturday with the weather department predicting heavy rains for the next three days.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 21:47 IST

'Canal Man of Odisha' Daitari Naik denies returning Padma Shri

Banspal Block (Odisha) [India], June 29 (ANI): Padma Shri awardee Daitari Naik, who claims he is struggling to make his ends meet, on Saturday denied returning the prestigious award.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 21:07 IST

Bihar: After newborn 'lifted', villagers vandalise Islampur PHC;...

Nalanda (Bihar) [India], Jun 29 (ANI): Police on Saturday arrested seven people in connection with violence and vandalism at a primary health care centre (PHC) in Islampur here after a baby born at the facility was 'stolen' on Friday night.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 20:54 IST

Mann ki Baat to return on Sunday

New Delhi [India], June 29 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will return with his radio broadcast 'Mann ki Baat' on Sunday after a gap of nearly four months due to Lok Sabha elections in which he was a candidate.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 20:48 IST

Half buried in a wall lies Lucknow's 'Anarkali' handpump!

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 29 (ANI): In a peculiar incident, residents of a housing society in the capital city of Uttar Pradesh have borrowed from film imagery to dub a handpump, which lies half buried inside the boundary wall of the complex as the 'Anarkali Pump', after the celebrated Mug

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 20:43 IST

Defence Minister visits Eastern Naval Command to review...

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Jun 29 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrived here on a two-day maiden visit to Eastern Naval Command on Saturday. He is accompanied by Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 20:35 IST

NDRF to give Rs 4 lakh to kin of 15 deceased: Maha Min on Pune...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Jun 29 (ANI): Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrakant Patil on Saturday announced that the NDRF will give compensation of Rs 4 lakh to families of 15 Bihar-based workers who lost their lives in the Pune wall collapse incident.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 20:23 IST

Rumours of shift in positions of Kedarnath, Badrinath temples...

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], Jun 29 (ANI): Rumours of a shift in the position of Kedarnath and Badrinath temples due to the high footfall of pilgrims are false, said Dr Sushil Kumar, Scientist, Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology here on Saturday.

Read More
iocl