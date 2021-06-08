Hopeful of monsoon session starting in July, says Pralhad Joshi

New Delhi [India], June 8 (ANI): Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said on Tuesday that the government is hopeful that the monsoon session of parliament will begin as per its normal schedule in July.



"We are hopeful that the monsoon session of parliament will begin as per its normal schedule in July. We are fully prepared to run the parliament. We hope that members of the parliament (MPs) and parliament staff will be vaccinated by July," the minister said.

The timing and duration of parliament sessions have been impacted due to the situation created by COVID-19.

Last year, the monsoon session began in September and the winter session was not held due to the COVID-19 situation. (ANI)

