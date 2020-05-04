New Delhi [India], May 4 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said that he is hopeful that the family of murdered Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer Ankit Sharma will get the honorary amount of Rs 1 crore in this week.
"IB officer Late Ankit Sharma was killed mercilessly in Delhi violence. We had declared an honorary amount of Rs 1 crore to be given to his family. It has been approved by the Cabinet today. The approval got delayed due to COVID-19. We are hopeful that the family of the deceased will get this amount in this week," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.
Sharma's body was recovered from a drain in North-East Delhi's Chand Bagh area in February.
Clashes broke out in the North-East area of Delhi between the groups supporting and opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), which claimed 53 lives. (ANI)
Hopeful that kin of IB officer killed in Delhi violence will get Rs 1 cr honorarium: Kejriwal
ANI | Updated: May 04, 2020 15:55 IST
New Delhi [India], May 4 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said that he is hopeful that the family of murdered Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer Ankit Sharma will get the honorary amount of Rs 1 crore in this week.