Hoping to revive party ahead of 2024 polls, Assam Cong to launch Bharat Jodo Yatra tomorrow

Guwahati (Assam) [India], October 31 (ANI): Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) is all set to launch the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Assam, a mass contact campaign of the Congress Party, on Tuesday with the aim of covering 834 km distance in the state.

Inspired by Kerala MP Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra, the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Assam will be led by APCC president Bhupen Kumar Borah on Tuesday and plans to cover 834 Km across the state within 70 days. The Bharat Jodo Yatra, Assam will start from Golakganj in the Dhubri district, situated along Assam-West Bengal Border to the Sadiya district, along the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border.

The Congress party hopes for its revival ahead of the 2024 General Elections. Borah said that this Bharat Jodo Yatra, Assam will give momentum to the Congress party in the state ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and Panchayat polls which will be held next year.

"We are going to start this Padyatra on the lines of the Bharat Jodo Yatra launched by Rahul Gandhi from Kanyakumari. The leaders of AICC, all MPs, MLAs and senior leaders of our party in Assam will participate in this Padyatra. We have targeted to cover a minimum of 12 km per day and have planned to cover the entire route within 70 days," Borah said.

"We will cover 13 districts, five parliamentary constituencies, and 60 assembly constituencies of the state during this Padyatra," the APCC president added.



The Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi was launched on September 7, 2022, and will cover as many as 12 states.

The Rahul Gandhi-led Yatra started from Kanyakumari and will end in Kashmir the following year by covering 25 km every day.

The 3,500 kilometres yatra will be a historic event for the Congress and the entire country. It is the longest march on foot by any Indian politician in the history of India, the Congress said earlier in a statement.

Notably, the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Assam will begin from Golakganj in Dhubri district at around 1 pm on November 1.

Before starting the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Assam, a public meeting will be held at Golakganj where all party leaders will participate.

The Yatra will cover Dhubri, Bongaigaon, Barpeta, Nalbari, Kamrup (Rural), Kamrup (Metro), Morigaon, Nagaon, Golaghat, Jorhat, Sivasagar, Dibrugarh and Tinsukia districts. (ANI)

