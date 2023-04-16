"Horrifying", NCP MP Supriya Sule after Atiq Ahmed, brother shot dead in full media glare

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 16 (ANI): After gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed were shot dead in Prayagraj, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Supriya Sule on Sunday called the incident "horrifying" for children and women.

"We ask children to watch tv and news channel to increase their general knowledge, but the way crime (Atiq Ahmed's killing) was shown live on national television was 'horrifying' for children and women," NCP MP Sule said.

"It is very worrying whatever has happened, I am concerned about this. Whatever has happened the inquiry will be done," she added.

Days after Atiq Ahmed's son Asad was killed in an encounter in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi, the gangster-turned-politician and his brother, Ashraf Ahmed, were killed on Saturday while being taken for a medical examination in Prayagraj.

Atiq Ahmed was accused in the 2005 Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLA Raju Pal murder case and also in the Umesh Pal murder case which happened in February this year.

UP Police so far has arrested a total of 3 shooters in this incident.



In the aftermath of the incident, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in a late-night meeting instructed the state police officers to be on high alert and ensure law and order are maintained across the state.

"UP CM Yogi Adityanath has instructed Police officers to be on alert, ensure peace, law and order are maintained in the state and the public doesn't face any trouble," according to the Chief Minister office's statement.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered a high-level inquiry into the matter.

"CM Yogi immediately called a high-level meeting and ordered a high-level inquiry into the whole matter. Chief Minister also gave instructions for the formation of a three-member Judicial Commission (Judicial Inquiry Commission) in the matter," officials said.

Uttar Pradesh Government on Sunday imposed Section 144 of CrPC in all the districts, in the aftermath of Atiq Ahmed, Ashraf Ahmed was shot dead in Prayagraj, officials informed.

Shortly after mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were shot dead in Prayagraj, former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday said crime has reached its peak in the state and the morale of the "criminals" has grown by leaps and bounds.

"Crime has reached its peak in UP and the morale of the criminals is high. When someone can be killed openly despite being surrounded by a security cordon, one can imagine the state of the general public. Due to this (alleged encounter killings), an ambience of fear is being created among the public. It seems that some people are deliberately creating such an ambience," Akhilesh Yadav tweeted. (ANI)

