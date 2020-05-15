Hospitals deny admission to patient in Telangana, later he tests COVID-19 positive

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 15 (ANI): An asymptomatic 30-year-old male patient was made to move from pillar to post after he was denied admission at four hospitals in Telangana and later tested positive for COVID-19.

The patient, while speaking to ANI, said, "Before admission at the Care Hospital, I had visited four other hospitals of which one was a private hospital. The other three were government hospitals. They refused to hospitalise me or even conduct a coronavirus test. Right now, I am under isolation at Gandhi Hospital."

A representative at Care Hospital said: "The 30-year-old male came to the OPD on May 11 to the Pulmonology Department. The patient had no COVID symptoms but was complaining of discomfort in the chest. He was advised to get a CT scan done, but he decided to get the scan done from outside."

The patient came back to Care Hospital on May 13 and underwent a repeat HRCT, which showed ground glassing appearance and strongly a suspect of COVID-19. He was admitted in a special isolation room the same day, and the sample was sent for the test. On May 14, the sample was reported positive, added the representative of Care Hospital.

"Since the patient was very anxious and had frequent episodes of diarrhoea, he required the attention of healthcare providers. He underwent required investigations because of his chest discomfort and had to be evaluated further for the underlying cause," the representative said further. (ANI)

