Hospitals to admit only bona fide residents of Delhi

New Delhi [India], June 8 (ANI): Health and Family Welfare Department of Delhi Government has ordered that all the hospitals operating under Government of NCT of Delhi and all the private hospitals and nursing home shall ensure that only bona fide residents of NCT of Delhi are admitted for treatment in these hospitals.

In an order dated June 7, Delhi Government said that it has been observed that there has been a surge in the number of positive cases of COVID-19 in the last few days in Delhi, resulting in additional demand of hospital beds, consumables and infrastructure.

"In exercise of powers conferred by the Delhi Epidemic Diseases, COVID-19, Regulations, 2020 under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, it is hereby ordered that all the hospitals operating under Government of NCT of Delhi and all the private hospitals and nursing home shall ensure that only bona fide residents of NCT of Delhi are admitted for treatment in these hospitals. However, treatment relating to transplantation, oncology, neurosurgeries will continue to function for all patients, irrespective of the place of residence. Also, any Medico-Legal victims of road accidents, acid-attack happening within NCT of Delhi will continue for all patients, irrespective of place of residence," the order reads.

Delhi Government in the order also provided the list of documents that will be treated as valid proof of -residence. The list of documents includes--Voter ID, Bank/Kisan/Post Office current Passbook, Patient Ration Card / Passport / Driving license / Income Tax Return filed or Assessment Order, Latest Water / Telephone / Electricity / Gas Connection Bill for that address, either in the name of the patient or that of his / her immediate relation like parents, Postal department's post received/delivered in the patient's name at the given address.

In case of minors, the above-mentioned documents in the name of parents', Aadhaar card made prior to June 7.

The order was issued with the approval of the council of ministers.

Acknowledging that some needy patients visiting various hospitals of Delhi, for admission/treatment of different diseases are facing difficulty in admission by the Delhi Government hospitals, Government also ordered that a 24X7 HELPDESK shall be set up at each hospital to ensure smooth and hassle-free admission to the needy patients in hospitals.

"The said Help Desk shall function in two shifts of 12 hours each and consist of two officers/officials of Govt. of NCT of Delhi and one constable during night duty hours. The hospitals concerned shall provide suitable space and required sitting arrangement for the officers deployed by Govt. of NCT of Delhi at the help-desk," it said in the order.

As per the Union Health Ministry, there are 27,654 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Delhi including 16,229 active cases, 10,664 recovered/discharged/migrated and 761 deaths. (ANI)

