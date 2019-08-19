A video shows the man dragging the cleaner at Barwani Kanya Ashram in Korea district of Chhattisgarh.
Hostel superintendent suspended after husband drags woman cleaner out of room

ANI | Updated: Aug 19, 2019 12:45 IST

Korea (Chhattisgarh) [India], Aug 19 (ANI): A hostel superintendent was suspended after her husband dragged a woman cleaner out of a room at Barwani Kanya Ashram at Janakpur block in Korea district of Chhattisgarh.
The action has been taken against hostel superintendent Sumila Singh after her husband Ranglal Singh was seen in a viral video dragging the woman.
The woman with her 3-month-old baby had taken shelter in the hostel.
On August 10, Ranglal asked the woman to leave the room but she denied after which he misbehaved with her. The video shows Ranglal forcefully dragging the woman by her hand at the ground in the presence of Sumila.
An FIR was filed against the couple on August 11 at Janakpur police station. The accused are yet to be arrested.
The matter is being investigated and the accused will be arrested soon, police said.
Teams of Tribal Welfare Department and the ruling Congress visited the woman and inquired about the incident on Sunday.
A new superintendent, Lilawati, has been appointed at the hostel. (ANI)

