Hot water poured on 7-year-old girl in Andra; FIR registered

West Godavari (Andhra Pradesh) [India], February 5 (ANI): A seven-year-old girl from Andhra Pradesh's West Godavari district sustained severe burn injuries after hot water was poured on her allegedly by her guardian for not doing household work.

Speaking to the ANI, Bala Suresh, Station House Officer (SHO) of Jangareddigudem said that the accused Yanamadala Lakshmi poured hot water on the seven-year-old girl Midula, resulting in severe burn injuries.

He said that the girl was studying at a school in Balajinagar and her mother Durga lives in Kuwait and hails from Tadepalligudem. The kid had been residing at the house of her mother's friend Lakshmi.



The police said that the girl's father died years ago and since her mother lives abroad, she placed her daughter under the care of her friend as the grandmother or uncle of Midula were not taking care of her.

The police has registered an FIR against accused Lakshmi and has shifted the girl to a hospital for treatment.

Earlier, Lakshmi had accused the girl of committing a theft at her house.

The police officer informed that the girl would be shifted to the government's hostel. (ANI)

