Hotel in Dehradun shut after visitor tests positive for COVID-19

Dehradun (Uttarakhnad) [India], Mar 21 (ANI): The Dehradun District Collector on Saturday closed the Hotel Four Points by Sheraton here after a woman who stayed in the lodge tested positive for novel coronavirus, officials said.

The woman is a resident of Faridabad in Haryana and she was lodged here with her husband from March 9 to 11. On her return to Faridabad, it was found that the woman had symptoms of coronavirus and later she was tested positive for the lethal infection.

Acting as per directive by the administration, the health department and police teams arived the hotel. The hotel was then sanitised and all its rooms were sealed. Now, the hotel has been shut down for an indefinite period and police personnel have been deployed outside it.

The information regarding woman's sample was given to Dehradun district administration by Faridabad administration.



Apart from this, two employees of the hotel have been sent to the quarantine.

Speaking to ANI, Director General (DG) of state health, Dr Amita Upreti, said that the hotel has been sealed after woman was tested positive for coronavirus.



"The hotel staff has been sent to the quarantine. So far only three people have confirmed corona infection in the state. All the necessary precautions are being taken in the state," Upreti said.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has said that the total number of positive cases of coronavirus now stands at 271 in the country. (ANI)

