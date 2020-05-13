Hotel premises sealed after Air India crew member found COVID- 19 positive

New Delhi [India], May 13, (ANI): A part of a hotel premises, where COVID-19 tests of the Air India crew and pilots are being done as per the protocol, was sealed after a crew member is found to be positive for the virus.

"A part of the premises which was used for conducting test has been demarcated for sanitization adhering to safety protocols, and the crew test is shifted to a different medical office for the time being," an Air India statement said.

The headquarters of the national carrier Air India were sealed for two days on Tuesday, after an employee of the commercial department was found to be COVID-19 positive.

Five Mumbai-based pilots recently tested positive later they tested negative in the second test.

Each crew member is required to test COVID-19 test negative before taking any flight as per the standard operating procedure (SOP) issued by the government for Air India repatriation flights. (ANI)

