Hotels and restaurants in Coimbatore prepare to reopen on June 8

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 6 (ANI): As Unlock 1 comes into effect, hotels, and restaurants in Coimbatore are gearing up to reopen on June 8, in accordance with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for COVID-19 issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India (MoHFW).

"We have received guidelines regarding the reopening of the restaurants. They have asked us to follow social distancing, check everyone's temperature, provide hand sanitisers and hand wash to the customers," Gurumurthy, of RHR hotel in Coimbatore, spoke to ANI.

He added, "We will use only 50 per cent of the seating capacity, and we are providing partition between the tables. We will use leaves to serve customers as it is disposable, and keep the AC temperature, not below 24 degrees."

Hotels, restaurants, and other hospitality services, except the ones in the containment zones, have been allowed to open from June 8, as per the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) for graded re-opening of COVID-19 lockdown. (ANI)

