Hotels reopen in Jodhpur following relaxations in lockdown

Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], June 9 (ANI): Hotels reopened in Jodhpur on Monday following relaxations in coronavirus-induced lockdown.

"We have made the proper arrangement of hygiene and sanitization for guests. They will be screened at the entry, all the guidelines will be followed," a hotel owner told ANI.

"We are doing the thermal screening of guests. We are providing them masks and sanitisers. Check-in in our hotel will be touch-free. Guests can order and make payments through their phones. Table and chairs are being sanitized regularly," the owner added.

Hotels, restaurants, and other hospitality services, except the ones in the containment zones, have been allowed to open from June 8, as per the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) for graded re-opening of COVID-19 lockdown. (ANI)