Hotels, restaurants in Nainital to remain shut between March 21-31

Nainital (Uttarakhand) [India], Mar 19 (ANI): All hotels and restaurants in the town will remain shut between March 21 and 31 in a bid to counter the spread of coronavirus pandemic.

"To ensure the safety of people in Nainital in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Nainital Hotels & Restaurants Association has decided to shut down all hotels from March 21 to 31. The future course of action will be decided as the situation unfolds," Praveen Sharma, Executive member of Northern India Hotels and Restaurant Association told ANI.

India on Thursday reported 13 fresh cases of coronavirus, raising the number of infected people to 169 in the country. Three people have died due to COVID-19 in the country so far.

According to official data provided by the Ministry of Health, as many as 15 people infected by the virus have been discharged after receiving treatment. (ANI)

