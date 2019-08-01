Hours after SC direction, UP govt gives Rs 25 compensation to Unnao rape survivor

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 1 (ANI): Hours after the Supreme Court's direction, Uttar Pradesh government gave Rs 25 lakh as compensation to Unnao rape survivor">Unnao rape survivor on Thursday.

Lucknow District Magistrate (DM) Kaushal Raj Sharma handed over a check of Rs 25 lakh to the mother of the rape survivor here.

The check was sent by Unnao DM Devendra Pandey to the DM of Lucknow.

The rape survivor is being treated at King George Medical College here.

After meeting the victim family, Sharma said, "There is an improvement in the health condition of the survivor and her lawyer. The family is satisfied with the treatment being provided to them."

Earlier in the day, Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi ordered the state government to pay Rs 25 lakh as interim compensation and provide security to the victim, her lawyer, mother and other relatives.

"We have also considered the question of interim compensation to the victim, as an interim measure we direct the Uttar Pradesh government to pay Rs 25 lakh as compensation to the victim," ordered Gogoi.

A car in which the rape victim, her advocate and relative were travelling was hit by a truck in Rae Bareli, killing her two aunts and critically injuring her and the lawyer.

The Central Bureau of Investigation has taken over the probe of the accident and booked ten people including jailed BJP legislator Kuldeep Singh Sengar for murder.

Sengar is accused of allegedly raping the girl at his residence in Unnao on June 4, 2017, where she had gone to seek a job. He was arrested by the CBI last year and is lodged in Sitapur district jail. (ANI)

