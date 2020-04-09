House partially damaged in Pak shelling along LoC in J-K's Rajouri; No casualties

Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 9 (ANI): A house in Rajdhani Mohra Lambibari village in Manjakote sector of Rajouri district was partially damaged due to a ceasefire violation by Pakistan on Wednesday.

There has been no loss of life nor any casualties being reported so far.

The situation is normal.

Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation on Wednesday evening in the forward areas of the Rajouri sector.

At around 8:45 pm on Wednesday, Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing from small arms and shelling mortars along the LoC in Rajouri sector. (ANI)

