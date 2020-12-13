House searched in closed case, without COVID-negative certificate of cops, Bengal BJP MP alleges

North 24 Parganas (West Bengal) [India], December 13 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Arjun Singh on Saturday alleged that his house was searched by West Bengal Police in a case already closed. Besides, the police did not bring the COVID-19 negative certificates to execute the search, he further alleged.



"I was on my way to visit a wounded party worker when I was informed that the police had come to my house. They arrived at my residence with a search warrant in a case that has already been settled in a court in July. The concerned magistrate was misled to issue the search warrant," Singh said, adding the law and order in the state has been thrown in a dustbin. "But the people of Bengal are ready to take it out of the dustbin." (ANI)

