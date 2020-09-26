House stocked with items used for crackers' manufacturing explodes in UP, one dead

Mathura (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 26 (ANI): One person was killed after an explosion took place here in a house stocked with items used to manufacture crackers on Saturday morning.

Some of the nearby houses have also been damaged in the incident.

Moreover, an FIR has been registered in connection with the case.



"One person died after an explosion took place in a house where items to manufacture crackers were stored. Houses nearby have also been damaged. An FIR will be lodged against the person who had stored the items at his residence," said Suresh Kumar, Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Mathura.

The identity of the person is yet to be ascertained by the police.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

