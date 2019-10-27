Housekeeper electrocuted at Delhi hotel after coming in contact with bare wires

New Delhi [India], Oct 27 (ANI): An 18-year-old hotel housekeeper was electrocuted after allegedly coming in contact with bare wires of lights which were put up for Diwali at the hotel's premises in Karol Bagh here on Saturday night, according to local police.

The deceased, identified as Vikas, used to do housekeeping in the hotel. Last night, he went to the top floor for cleaning where he came in contact with bare wires of lights which led to his death.

The police have sealed the top floor of the hotel.

The body has been sent for postmortem and further investigation is underway. (ANI)