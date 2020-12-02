Houses of two brothers with criminal cases against them demolised in Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 2 (ANI): The Municipal Corporation of Indore on Wednesday demolished the houses of two brothers against whom criminal cases were registered.

The brothers Babbu and Chabbu are builders and have criminal cases registered against them in Khajrana and Kanadiya police stations.

According to Nagar Nigam Additional Commissioner Devendra Singh, today under the campaign of anti-mafia, the removal gang of the municipal corporation first vacated the houses of Babbu and Chhabu and then demolished the houses in the Khajrana area.



The police force was also present considering the possibility of any opposition.

The action is taken against goons, mafias, and gangsters by the district administration.

With the cooperation of police, the Municipal Corporation is taking a list of such criminals and demolishing their illegal occupations or buildings. (ANI)

