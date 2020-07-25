Houses submerged, residents complain about lack of govt help in Bihar's Samastipur

Samastipur (Bihar) [India], July 25 (ANI): The flood situation in Bihar's Samastipur turned grim on Saturday with almost every house submerged and in lack of help from administration, the residents of Kalyanpur block are forced to live in temporary houses on a dam nearby.

"The water is up to our knees. We haven't received any help from anybody yet, and are moving to a dam nearby till the time the water level recedes," Suresh, a resident of the area told ANI.

According to another resident Umesh Kumar Rai, around 42 people are living on the dam in Kalyanpur block because their houses have been flooded with water.

"This happens every year. Our houses are flooded and we have made our huts on the dam. We have already moved our crops and cattle there, and yet to receive any administrative from the government," said Rai.

Bihar government in a press release has said on Friday that 9.6 lakh people have been affected by floods in the state and 12,023 persons were staying in shelter homes.

It also said 22 teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been deployed in the state to help in rescue and relief efforts.

Meanwhile, train services between Darbhanga and Samastipur have been stopped due to the floods on Friday by East Central Railway. (ANI)

