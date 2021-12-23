How 'Bimaru' Uttar Pradesh has transformed into progressive State under Yogi Adityanath: Biography on UP CM

New Delhi [India], December 23 (ANI): A new book chronicles how Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath transformed the state in various aspects in law and order, connectivity, education, health infrastructure, and overall growth.

The author Shantanu Gupta has previously written "The Monk Who Became Chief Minister: The definitive biography of Yogi Adityanath".

Gupta in the book explains that governance under the SP and BSP governments institutionalized three things in UP's politics--goonda raj, widespread corruption and a high degree of nepotism.

"Corruption became part of the basic grammar of UP. All development indices of UP remained abysmally low during those years, apart from the crime numbers, which always soared. Only industry, which was getting benefitted from Uttar Pradesh in those years, was Bollywood--which drew inspiration for many of its criminal thriller sequences from UP, where Mulayam Singh Yadav had in-famously defended heinous rapists, saying - "Ladke Hain, Galti Ho Jati Hai" (Boys, do commit some small mistakes sometimes)," he writes.

The book states how Yogi changed the perception of Uttar Pradesh as an undeveloped, uneducated, corrupt, lawless and 'Bimaru' state to a transformed and progressive Uttar Pradesh, the author also showcases Yogi's merit-based education system versus Akhilesh Yadav's cheating-based system, the story of Yogi's One-District-One-Medical-College mission to his COVID management, how Yogi's massive pro-farmer steps rendered so-called farmer protests irrelevant, the cultural renaissance of UP under Yogi government and finally, how the duo of Modi-Yogi brought welfare for the poor in UP.

"Today the same UP has become second in Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) ranking leaving many industrialized states behind. Under Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh has become the second-largest state of India in Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP), surging ahead of even the industrialized states like Gujarat and Tamil Nadu. Uttar Pradesh has doubled the per capita income of its citizens--from Rs 43,000 per year in 2015-16, when the SP was in power, to Rs 95,000 a year in 2021. Institutions like the World Health Organization (WHO), IIT Kanpur, Niti Ayog and the Mumbai High Court praised Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath over his COVID-19 management and the way the Yogi government handled the state in the first and second COVID wave. In fact, Australian MP Craig Kelly was so impressed with Yogi Adityanath's handling of COVID that he publicly requested for Yogi Adityanath to be loaned to Australia for some time to manage COVID in his country," the author said. (ANI)