How BJP is going to give registry to residents of unauthorised colonies, questions AAP's Sanjay Singh

New Delhi [India], Jan 3 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh on Friday questioned the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on how it was planning to give registry papers to the residents of unauthorised colonies in the national capital without changing the land use.

"How are they going to give authorised registry to the people living in unauthorised colonies? Did they change the land use? Did they regularise the land? They are trying to fool the people of Delhi," Singh told ANI here.

He said that the BJP has betrayed the people of Delhi by giving "registry to 20 people out of the 40 lakhs" living in these colonies.

Singh's jibe comes after Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri earlier today handed over registry papers of houses to 20 residents of unauthorised colonies.

Further targetting the BJP, Singh said that the BJP has been ruling the Municipal Corporation of Delhi for around 13 to 14 years and turned the city into a dumpster.

"I have three suggestions for BJP. First, in Delhi people are tired of the bribed taken in the name of lintels. BJP should work towards stopping that. Secondly, MCD has turned Delhi into a dumpster. Whether you come from Haryana or Uttar Pradesh, you see a mountain of garbage," he said.

Thirdly, Singh suggested that the MCD should work towards improving the quality of its schools and hospitals, which "are in pitiful condition".

Political arguments have intensified in the national capital in view of the assembly elections in Delhi which is expected to be announced soon. (ANI)

