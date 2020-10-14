How can we stop extrajudicial killings? asks SC, dismisses plea

New Delhi [India], October 14 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to entertain a petition seeking to prevent extrajudicial killings in India after asking the advocate appearing for the petitioner how can the extrajudicial killings be stopped?

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sharad Arvind Bobde dismissed the plea saying that it won't entertain this plea. "We agree it should be prevented, but how can we stop extrajudicial killings?" the bench asked.

Advocate Jitendra M Sharma, appearing for petitioner Narendra Kumar Garg, argued that he is not saying that the accused should not be handcuffed, but a request needs to be made before the magistrate for the same.



Sharma, while reading a judgement of the apex court, contended that accused will not be handcuffed as a general rule.

To this, CJI Bobde said some prisoners are dangerous and need to be handcuffed.

"An accused intends to assault the police and you want a magistrate to ask him whether he wants to be handcuffed? Only a foolish person will say yes to handcuff. There are the ones who kill police," CJI Bobde said. (ANI)

