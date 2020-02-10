'How can you block public road?': SC issues notices to Centre, Delhi govt, police on Shaheen Bagh protests

New Delhi [India], Feb 10 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday issued notices to the Centre, the Delhi government and police over the ongoing protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Shaheen Bagh area of the national capital.

A two-judge bench of the Apex Court, headed by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul and also comprising Justice K M Joseph issued the notices and posted the matter for next hearing on February 17.

The court was hearing two petitions seeking clearance of Shaheen Bagh, Kalindi Kunj road where anti-CAA protests have been going on for over 55 days.

During the hearing, Justice Kaul expressed discontent on the ongoing protests and said: "Protest has been going on for a long time, how can you block a public road?"

The Shaheen Bagh area of Delhi had lately gained nationwide attention due to a continued anti-CAA sit-in by people, especially Muslim women against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Population Register and National Register of Citizens.

The PIL, filed by Nand Kishore Garg and Amit Sahni through their lawyer Shashank Deo Sudhi earlier last week, sought appropriate directions to the Centre and others for removal of protesters from Shaheen Bagh near Kalindi Kunj.

It said that people in Shaheen Bagh are illegally protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) 2019, by blocking the common and public road connecting Delhi to Noida.

Advocate Shashank Deo Sudhi had, on Monday, mentioned the matter before a three-judge bench of the top court headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sharad Arvind Bobde, who asked him to approach the registry for urgently listing of the matter.

The petition seeks appropriate direction to the respondents, including the Union of India (UOI) for laying down detailed, comprehensive and exhaustive guidelines relating to outright restrictions for holding protest/agitation leading to obstruction of the public place.

