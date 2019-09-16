How long people of J-K will suffer restrictions if Centre fears Pak mischief: NCP MP

New Delhi [India], Sept 16 (ANI): In remarks that are likely to stir controversy, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Majeed Memon on Monday asked why the people of Jammu and Kashmir should suffer from restrictions if the Centre "fears mischief" by Pakistan in the region.

"If the Centre fears Pak mischief in J&K which National security forces are unable to thwart, why should innocent Kashmiri citizens suffer all restrictions and how long?" he asked in a tweet.

On September 14, NCP president Sharad Pawar praised Pakistan saying that he received a very warm welcome on his visit to the neighbouring country and added that people are happy in the Islamic nation as against the common belief in India.

He accused the BJP-led Central government of spreading fake propaganda against Pakistan for political gains.

Pawar also said that he had visited Pakistan on several occasions where he was accorded hospitality as "Pakistanis believe that even if they can't go to India to meet their relatives, they treat an Indian as their relatives".

Since August, tensions spiked between India and Pakistan in the wake of New Delhi's move to abrogate Article 370 that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Islamabad has downgraded bilateral ties with New Delhi and has been desperately attempting to internationalise the Kashmir issue. (ANI)

