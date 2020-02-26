How many more lives have to be lost: HC on Delhi violence

New Delhi [India], Feb 26 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Wednesday expressed concern over the delay in action by the law enforcement agencies in containing violence in north-east Delhi, which claimed 22 lives and left many others injured.

"How many more lives have to be lost? How many properties have to be destroyed," asked the High Court, while questioning the delay in action by the law enforcement agencies.

A division bench of Justice Muralidhar and Justice Talwant Singh, while hearing the plea seeking a judicial enquiry into the violence and registration of FIR against BJP leaders Kapil Mishra, Anurag Thakur and Pravesh Verma for allegedly making hate speeches, adjourned the matter till tomorrow.

The HC also said that it will take up each and every clip where anyone has incited violence in Delhi and will not let a repeat of 1984 happen. "This city has seen more than enough violence. No more!," added the Court.

The HC directed the Delhi Police to examine the videos related to hate speeches by political leaders, which allegedly led to violence in northeast Delhi, and take a decision in the matter.

The High Court directed the Special Commissioner of Police to sit with the Commissioner in view of all these clips and make a conscious decision and convey it to the court by 2:15 pm tomorrow.

The court also enquired about the name of the officer, who is seen in the video of Kapil Mishra.

The videos of alleged hate speech by Union Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur, BJP MP Parvesh Verma, and local BJP leader Abhay Verma were also played in the courtroom.

Advocate Colin Gonsalves, appearing for the petitioner Harsh Mander, argued that these people are the senior leaders of their political parties and said this is not just an opinion but the government policy.

On the prayer of Army's deployment in the violence-affected area, the court said that it doesn't want to enter into the question of Army deployment and shifted the focus on the issue of registration of FIR.

"How did they select just three clips out of thousands of clips being circulated on the line? What is this selective outrage?... Please do not allow demoralisation of the forces. What do they think the police is doing? Are they at the protest site for a picnic?" said Solicitor General Tushar Mehta.

Mehta said that the petitioner is unable to define why this petition is focusing on particular these three video clips.

The Delhi Police informed the court that 11 FIRs have been registered in connection with the violence and they will examine all aspects of the violence. (ANI)

