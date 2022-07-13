How Naveen Jindal won the right for every Indian to display national flag

New Delhi [India], July 13 (ANI/Jindal Steel Limited): The national flag was flown on the Government buildings only until former Member of Parliament Naveen Jindal asked why it cannot be raised on our homes!

"The question was negated, and he moved to the Court, won the decision in his favour and immediately I started flying our National Flag on our homes," megastar Amitabh Bachchan wrote in a blog recalling the contribution of Jindal in winning the rights for every Indians to display the Tiranga.

On 23rd January 2004, the Supreme Court of India ruled in favour of Naveen Jindal and cited a new fundamental right that would allow every Indian to hoist the national flag on all days of the year.

In the blog, Amitabh Bachchan noted that he has started flying the national flag at his home "as many that came for the meets on Sunday at the gates would have noticed on Jalsa (Amitabh Bachchan's bungalow in Mumbai)".

Before the Supreme Court's 2004 ruling, there were various restrictions related to the national flag. Restrictions were related to different aspects, like when it should be raised? When brought down, size, material, etc? It was to be made of 'khadi' and bought from one particular store in Bangalore (now renamed Bengaluru) till 2014.



Now there is a campaign for it to be flown from every home with pride! ghar ghar tiranga; har ghar tiranga (the tricolour to be flown on every home).

Those memories gently in the mind of the Independence on 15th August 1947 and a 5 year old me holding the flag in our modest home in Allahabad, in the veranda, filled with pride of patriotism, of identity, of being mine and ours, of belonging and since then each occasion, the emotion that rides with it every time it is played, one of the most, being the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata and the India-Pakistan cricket match, being asked to sing it live for the start of the game and a 100,000 thousand that filled the arena, singing along with me, Bachchan recalled in the blog.

"My pride of being an Indian," he wrote.

He also recalled the euphoria around the national flag after India won the cricket world cup. "That ecstatic evening when India won the World Cup Cricket, Abhishek (Amitabh Bachchan's son) and I on top of our car waving the tricolour driving about the streets screaming shouting along with the hundreds that thronged the roads," he noted.

"They asked me this afternoon to sing a few lines of the song being picturised for the moment ... I have... any association with National fervour a pride," Bachchan wrote.

This story is provided by Jindal Steel Limited. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Jindal Steel Limited.)

