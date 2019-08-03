The US made M-24 sniper rifle recovered by security forces in Kashmir. Photo/ANI
The US made M-24 sniper rifle recovered by security forces in Kashmir. Photo/ANI

How security forces recovered US-made M-24 sniper rifle near Amarnath Yatra route

ANI | Updated: Aug 03, 2019 17:25 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 3 (ANI): After the intelligence agencies provided strong inputs about the possibility of an attack on Amarnath Yatra, the security forces took enhanced measures to foil any such attempt there.
"On the Amarnath Yatra route, while the road till Chandanwari and Baltal were covered by Road Opening Parties, special focus was placed on the foot tracks. The search and anti-sabotage checks on the track itself including checking the ponies were done by the Central Armed Police Force deployed there," sources said on Saturday.
The search operation in areas parallel to the track was carried out by the units of the Indian Army deployed specifically for protection duty under Op Shiva, they said.
While the northern axis of the Yatra route was covered by 3 Sector RR, the Southern Sector was covered by 1 Sector RT (both units are part Of the Rashtriya Rifles' Victor Force).
During the search, one M24 rifle and an Anti-Personnel Land mine with markings of POF( Pakistan Ordnance Factory) were recovered along the Northern route about 1.5 km south-west of the Sangam Top.
While on the southern flank, an IED was recovered 1.2 km north-east of Sheshnag.
The M24 rifle is a sniper weapon in service being used by the US Army. There is a possibility that this weapon might have been brought in from Afghanistan where it might have been looted by the Taliban.
Along with this, reports of Ibrahim Azhar, JeM chief Masood Azhar's brother, resurfacing in PoK, came alongside further intercepts that confirmed that a group of 15 trained JeM cadres had reached its camps in Markaz, Sanan Bin Salma, Tarnab Farm, Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Inputs have suggested that after completing their 'Askari' training camps in Jamrud area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in Pakistan, all 15 of these terrorists are being prepared for infiltration in Jammu and Kashmir.
On Friday, Chinar Corps Commander Lt Gen KJS Dhillon while addressing a press conference, had said: "We had achieved major successes. An
M24 American sniper rifle with a telescope and a landmine with Pakistan Ordnance Factory markings have been recovered. The route of the Amarnath Yatra was sanitised for three days." (ANI)

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 18:15 IST

Odisha govt to check weight of school bags in state

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Aug 3 (ANI): The Odisha Government on Thursday decided to start inspection of schools to ensure implementation of the guidelines regarding the weight of school bags of the students of classes 1st to 10th.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 18:08 IST

Maharashtra: IMD issues 'red alert' for 7 districts

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 3 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday issued 'red alert' for Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Nasik, Pune, and Satara districts for August 3-4 and Mumbai for August 3.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 18:08 IST

Haryana CM ML Khattar to begin 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' from August 18

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Aug 3 (ANI): With the state slated to go to polls soon, the Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar will begin his 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' from August 18. The aim of the yatra is to re-connect with the people and seek their blessings, just ahead of the polls.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 17:50 IST

Bill on EWS quota in J-K to be introduced in Rajya Sabha on Monday

New Delhi [India], Aug 3 (ANI): The government is likely to introduce a Bill in Rajya Sabha on Monday for implementation of the 10 per cent Economically Weaker Section (EWS) quota in the state of Jammu and Kashmir.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 17:43 IST

BJP is organic entity, not assembled entity: Modi

New Delhi, Aug 3 (ANI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that "Team BJP is an organic entity, not an assembled entity" and that it is growing because of its ideology and not due to legacy of a family as he called upon party MPs to always keep alive the party worker in them.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 17:39 IST

Delhi police rescues child within 24 hours of his kidnapping...

New Delhi [India], Aug 3 (ANI): In a commendable move, the police on Saturday rescued a 4.5-year-old child within 24 hours of his kidnapping from Sangam Vihar area here.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 17:37 IST

Unnao rape survivor develops pneumonia, condition critical but...

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 2 (ANI): The Unnao rape victim is still being kept on the ventilator as she has developed pneumonia which is causing mild fever, the King George's Medical University hospital, where she has been admitted, on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 17:34 IST

J-K parties should come together to give message to Centre over...

Ganderbal (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 3 (ANI): PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday said that all the political parties in Jammu and Kashmir should come together to give a message to the central government that they cannot tamper with the state's special position.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 17:15 IST

Haryana: Three construction workers arrested from Hisar Cantonment

Hisar (Haryana) [India], Aug 3 (ANI): Three suspected persons were apprehended on Friday by the Army and handed over to the police for questioning here after they were caught clicking pictures inside the Cantonment here.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 17:14 IST

MEA working for early release of 18 Indian crew of ship seized...

New Delhi [India], Aug 3 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Saturday said the Indian government is working for the early release and repatriation of all 18 Indian crew members on board the British-flagged tanker which has been detained by the Revolutionary Guards of Iran (IRGC) in th

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 17:12 IST

UP: FIR against Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan, 3 others

Rampur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 3 (ANI): An FIR has been registered against Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Azam Khan and three others after a man complained that he was allegedly threatened for not giving land to the Jauhar University during the varsity's construction here.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 17:03 IST

Vijender Gupta moves HC over non-nomination of BJP MLAs in corporations

New Delhi (India), Aug 3 (ANI): BJP MLA and Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta has filed a plea in the Delhi High Court seeking quashing of the state government's notification to nominate ruling party MLAs for a second consecutive time and the non-nomination of BJP MLAs in municipal

Read More
iocl