'Howdy Modi' is a very warm welcome for PM Modi: Former diplomat NN Jha

New Delhi [India], Sept 21 (ANI): Former diplomat NN Jha on Saturday said that the upcoming 'Howdy Modi' event in Houston is an "indicator of a very warm welcome" to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the United States.

"The conduct of such an event on the arrival of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the USA is an indicator of a really warm welcome. It is understandable that Indians are going to attend the event but it is remarkable that around 50 Senators and Congressmen along with the President of the USA is going to be there," Jha told ANI.

"It is true that stability could come in the world based on the friendship between India and the USA. Our relations are on an upswing and it is a positive indicator," he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday departed for a week-long visit to the United States with an aim to boost bilateral ties and present India as "a vibrant land of opportunities".

The 'Howdy Modi' event on September 22 will be the largest gathering for an elected foreign leader other than the Pope.

The Prime Minister had earlier said that he looks forward to meeting Trump twice, in Houston and New York, where the bilateral ties will be reviewed.

"I look forward to meeting President Trump in Houston and New York in a span of a few days. We will review our bilateral relations in order to bring even more benefits to our two nations and peoples. The US is a vital partner for our national development, with rich possibilities of partnership in education, skills, research, technology, and innovation, and an enabler for India in economic growth and national security," Modi had said. (ANI)