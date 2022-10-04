Howrah fire under control, no casualties

Howrah (West Bengal) [India], October 4 (ANI): A fire, which broke out in a Howrah garage on Tuesday, has been brought under control, officials said, adding that there were no casualties in the incident.

Upon receiving the information about the blaze in the garage that falls under the Domjur Police Station area, fire tenders rushed to the spot to extinguish the fire.



The blaze, which prime facie suggests was triggered by a short circuit, caused extensive damage to the two-wheelers and four-wheelers parked in the garage.

Thick smoke was billowing out, which could be seen from far-off areas.

The cooling process is underway and authorities are further investigating into the incident to ascertain the exact cause of the fire. (ANI)

