Howrah violence: NHRC issues notice to West Bengal police, seeks report within two weeks

New Delhi [India], April 21 (ANI): National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Friday took cognizance of the Howrah violence during Ram Navami festivities and issued a notice to the West Bengal Director General of Police (DGP) and district's Commissioner, seeking to submit a report within two weeks.

"The National Human Rights Commission, NHRC, India has taken cognizance of a complaint alleging an attack by miscreants on Sri Ram Navami Shobhayatra despite permission from the authorities in the area under Shibpur Police Station, Howrah District, West Bengal on March 30, 2023," NHRC said in a statement.

The human rights body said, "Allegedly, the armed attack was done with the malafide intention to ruin the peaceful Yatra, and to cause grievous injuries to its participants in order to frighten and deter them from organizing such an event in the future. Allegedly, the police refused to accept a written complaint to take action in the matter against the miscreants."



"The Commission has observed that the allegations, if true, amount to a failure of the authorities to exercise due diligence to avert the incident. The Constitution of India entitles all persons to the freedom of conscience and the right to freely profess, practice and propagate religion. The State is answerable, if these rights are abrogated without substantive reasons. Accordingly, it has issued notices to the Director General of Police, DGP, West Bengal, and the Commissioner of Police, Howrah directing them to enquire into the matter and submit a report within two weeks," the letter read.

"They have also been asked to ensure that proper legal procedure is followed in the investigation in the matter, and no one is subjected to hardship due to any illegal action of the police," it added.

Moreover, the reports must contain the details of the FIR registered, the status of the investigation, and the arrest, if any, in the matter. It should include the number of people injured, the treatment given to them, and also the details of the destruction of property, if any. It should also mention the safety measures taken to avoid such incidents.

Recently, violent clashes erupted in West Bengal's Howrah during a Ram Navami procession, during which several vehicles were set on fire. The rioters also vandalised public and private properties. (ANI)

