HP: 150 people trapped in Prashar lake due to heavy snowfall rescued

Mandi (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 27 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Police rescued at least forty vehicles and around 150 persons from Parashar lake, who had been stuck due to heavy snowfall in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district on Sunday night.



These people were rescued after twelve hours of operation last night, the police said.

"Himachal Pradesh Police has rescued 40 vehicles and around 150 persons from Prashar lake who had been stuck due to snow in the region. These people were rescued after 12 hours of operation last night," said Shalini Agnihotri, Superintendent of Police (SP), Mandi.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

