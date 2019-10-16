Kullu (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Oct 16 (ANI): Two women tourists on Wednesday fell into the Parvati river here in Kasol area.
They were near the river when they allegedly slipped and fell into it. Later, one of the two tourists was rescued by the locals.
However, the search for the other woman is still underway. More details are awaited. (ANI)
HP: 2 women tourists fall into Parvati river, one rescued
ANI | Updated: Oct 16, 2019 21:08 IST
