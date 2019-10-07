HP: 200 people stranded on Manali-Leh road rescued

Rohtang Pass (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Oct 7 (ANI): Over 200 people, who were stranded on Manali-Leh road in Rohtang due to heavy snowfall, were rescued by the security personnel on Monday.

They rescue operation was jointly carried by Border Roads Organisation (BRO), Rohtang rescue team and district administration.

Over 150 vehicles including many army vehicles were left stranded on Rohtang Pass due to the untimely snow, the district administration said.

Station House officer of Manali along with his team reviewed the situation.

The well equipped 'Team raptors' volunteers and the police personnel helped the police to pave way for vehicles by shovelling off the snow from the tracks.

The administration has asked people not to cross Rohtang Pass to avoid any kind of mishappening.

"Today Rohtang pass has received six inches of snow and consequently some Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) buses are stuck in it. Anyone planning to move to Lahaul Spiti and Ladakh should postpone their plans till the situation attains normalcy. All the passengers have been evacuated and traffic has been regulated so as not to create any chaos at the Rohtang top," said Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Manali, Raman Garsanghi while speaking to media here.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light rainfall during 24 hours. (ANI)

