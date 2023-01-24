HP: 3 dead as car rolls off road in Bhong

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 24 (ANI): Three people were killed and one injured when their car rolled down some 900 metres off the road in Himachal Pradesh's Bhong area, officials said on Tuesday.



The accident occurred near Shimla's Shoghi-Mehli Bypass road at around 9 pm on Monday, they added.

"The injured person has been referred to the Indira Gandhi Medical College & Hospital (IGMC) Shimla for further treatment," a state Disaster Management Authority official said.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

