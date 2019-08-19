HP: 3 people washed away in flash flood in Hamirpur, later rescued

Hamirpur (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Aug 19 (ANI): Three people in the Hamirpur district of Himachal Pradesh got washed away after a flash flood occurred in a local rivulet on Monday.

The incident took place when the two school teachers and a student of a local school were trying to cross the rivulet.

They were rescued with the help of the locals in the district.

In another incident, a college building of Sai Ram College collapsed following heavy rainfall in the Tipper village of the state.

Himachal Pradesh is witnessing heavy rainfall from past many days resulting in floods in several parts of the state.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Monday said that the total death toll in the monsoon season has touched 43 with 22 dead in past 24 hours following heavy rainfall in the state. (ANI)

