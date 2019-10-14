Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Oct 14 (ANI): A 3.0 magnitude earthquake rattled Shimla on Monday, as per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).
The earthquake occurred at 22:23 hours.
No loss of life or damage to property has been reported so far.
More details in this regard are awaited. (ANI)
HP: 3.0 magnitude earthquake jolts Shimla
ANI | Updated: Oct 14, 2019 23:49 IST
