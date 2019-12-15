HP: Bijli Mahadev temple in Kullu covered in thick blanket of snow

Kullu (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Dec 15 (ANI): Bijli Mahadev temple, one of the ancient temples in the country, on Saturday covered in a thick blanket of snow as Kullu district in Himachal Pradesh received the fresh snowfall">snowfall.

Mountains around the temple were seen engulfed with snow, making the life of the locals paralysed.

Earlier on Saturday, a large number of people were rescued after the movement of their vehicles, including cars and tourist buses, was affected following heavy snowfall">snowfall in Hassan valley of Himachal's Shimla district.

According to District Collector, Amit Kashyap, over 100 people stuck in traffic near Hassan valley between Dhalli and Charabra area were rescued.

The teams from district administration, local police, and public works department (PWD) carried out the rescue operation till 4 am today. (ANI)

