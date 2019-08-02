Representative image
Representative image

HP: Children forced to stay away from schools as heavy rains lead to flooding

ANI | Updated: Aug 02, 2019 19:45 IST

Chamba (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Aug 2 (ANI): Heavy rains have wreaked havoc in the region but the worst affected are the children who are forced to stay away from their schools due to flooding in streams and rivers.
The Deputy Commissioner of Chamba, Vivek Bhatia has requested parents not to send their children to cross such streams during this time as it could prove to be risky.
"We request the parents not to send their children to schools if it involves crossing these streams as it could prove to be risky. We had gotten information last year too that many such streams pose problems for commuters and are hopeful that a solution will be found out soon," Bhatia said.
The kids and their parents, on the other hand, allege that they had complained to the local administration time and again but no action was taken in the matter.
"Our kids want to study, they want to go to school but the flooding in the streams does not allow them to reach their school. We request the administration to build a bridge as early as possible so that the children can continue their studies without problems," a parent said.
Fauja Singh, Deputy Director of Elementary Education, added that the administration was aware of the problems the children were facing in the region and assured that corrective measures will be taken soon. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 20:54 IST

Ayodhya land dispute mediation fails, SC to hold day-to-day...

New Delhi [India], Aug 2 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Friday observed the mediation process on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute has failed to achieve an amicable settlement and decided to hold day-to-day hearings in the decades-old case from August 6.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 20:44 IST

Palwal incident: 'Where are those people now who stand up for...

Palwal (Haryana) [India] Aug 2 (ANI): Weeks after a cow vigilante was allegedly shot dead by cattle smugglers, Anil Vij, Minister in the Haryana cabinet on Friday hit out at people who create an uproar when a person from the minority community is attacked and questioned their absence.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 20:43 IST

UP: Criminal with Rs 10,000 bounty surrenders

Bulandshahar (Uttar Pradesh) [India] Aug 2 (ANI): A criminal, with Rs 10,000 bounty, surrendered before Bulandshahar City Police on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 20:43 IST

BJP MLAs walk out from Odisha Assembly alleging 'misuse' of...

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Aug 2 (ANI): BJP legislators staged a walkout from the Odisha Assembly alleging misuse of the Contingency Fund for a farmers' welfare scheme.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 20:37 IST

Mumbai: 19-year-old girl gang-raped on her birthday, FIR registered

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 2 (ANI): The police on Friday registered a case against four unidentified persons for allegedly raping a 19-year-old girl on her birthday in Chembur area here on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 20:37 IST

Uttarakhand Police registers FIR against man for giving instant talaq

Dehradun [India], Aug 2 (ANI): In a first-ever case registered in Uttarakhand after the enactment of the law criminalising "triple talaq", the police registered an FIR against a man for allegedly giving instant talaq to her wife.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 20:36 IST

ATM starts functioning at Kedarnath Shirne after six years

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], Aug 2 (ANI): Six years after the ATM near Kedarnath Shrine washed away in the devastating floods of 2013, another one started functioning in the area here on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 20:28 IST

Trivandrum: United Trade Unions stage protest march against new...

Trivandrum (Kerala) [India] Aug 2 (ANI): United Trade Unions staged a protest march here on Friday against the two new Labour Bills-The Code on Wages and The Code on Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions- that was passed in Lok Sabha.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 20:28 IST

Parliament passes Bill to repeal 58 obsolete laws

New Delhi [India], August 2 (ANI): Parliament on Friday approved the Repealing and Amending Bill, 2019 that repeals 58 obsolete and irrelevant laws with the Rajya Sabha passing it by voice vote.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 20:28 IST

Parliament passes Code on Wages Bill

New Delhi (India), Aug 2 (ANI): Parliament on Friday approved the Code on Wages Bill, 2019, which codifies 44 labour laws into four codes, with the Rajya Sabha passing it after a division sought by the CPI-M was negated.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 20:26 IST

SP MP Surendra Singh Nagar resigns from Rajya Sabha, likely to join BJP

New Delhi [India], Aug 2 (ANI): Samajwadi Party (SP) Rajya Sabha MP, Surendra Singh Nagar has resigned from the Upper House of the Parliament.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 20:24 IST

Congress' J-K policy planning group urges Centre not to take...

New Delhi [India], Aug 2 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir policy planning group of the Congress party on Friday expressed concern over "reports" emerging from Union Home Ministry and state government of Jammu and Kashmir which was creating an atmosphere of "panic and apprehension" and asked the Centre no

Read More
iocl