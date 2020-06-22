HP CM directs deputy commissioners to 'scrutinise' people entering state amid rise in COVID-19 cases

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 22 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur's Office on Monday said that people of Himachal Pradesh stranded in different parts of the country due to the COVID-19 induced lockdown, must apply online before the deputy commissioners, and after "complete scrutiny" would be allowed to enter.

"The people of the State stranded in different parts of the country willing to come back must apply online before the concerned Deputy Commissioners and after complete scrutiny, they would be allowed to enter the State," said the HP CMO.

Thakur said while presiding over the video conference with the Deputy Commissioners, Superintendents of Police and Chief Medical Officers from Shimla.

Chief Secretary Anil Khachi, Director General of Police Sanjay Kundu, Additional Chief Secretary Health R.D. Dhiman, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister J.C. Sharma and other officers attended the meeting.

The CMO added: "He said that since the State has already brought back about two lakh people stranded in different parts of the country who desperately required to be brought back. He said that e-passes must be given to only those people of the State who are on medical ground and in case of death."

He further said that the mechanism of home quarantine needs to be strengthened. "The home quarantine mechanism must be made more effective and constant vigil must be kept on the people so that the people do not jump home quarantine," further said the CMO.

As per the release, the HP CM said that all the people coming from red zone cities must be kept under institutional quarantine, and after four-five days they would be tested for COVID-19 and only negative persons would be allowed to go home for home quarantine.

As per the Union Health Ministry, Himachal Pradesh has a total of 673 COVID-19 cases, as of Monday. (ANI)

