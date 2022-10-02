HP CM Thakur lays foundation stones for developmental projects worth Rs 195.38 cr in Dharamshala

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 2 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of 14 developmental projects and schemes worth Rs 195.38 crore in the Dharamshala Assembly constituency today.

He inaugurated Rs 13.64 crore STP automation, augmentation and Amrit Neel Sarovar, Rs 24.76 crore construction and reconstruction of jhuggis for slum dwellers, Rs 9.37 crore intelligent and barrier-free bus shelter, Rs 6.85 crore warehouse for Electronic Voting and VVPAT machines, Rs 3.55 crore 50-metre bridge over Bhagan khud on Dharamshala-Yol-Palampur-Chadhiyar road, Rs 8.50 crore science block of government degree college Dharamshala and Rs 67 lakh environment garden.

Chief Minister also laid the foundation stones of developmental projects worth Rs 128 crore. These included Rs 101 crore comprehensive electrification project for Smart City Dharamshala, Rs 8.41 crore 33 KV sub-station at Dhagwad, Rs 7.99 crore drinking water supply scheme for Chamunda Nandikeshwar Dham and Rs 5 crore football stadium, Rs 2.17 crore green field gardens in Dharamshala Smart City area, Rs 1.91 crore Shri Chamunda Mata temple and Rs 1.56 crore science block of Government Girls Senior Secondary School Dharamshala.

Later, at a function organized on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti on police ground, Thakur gave away the house allotment letters to the beneficiaries of the Integrated Housing and Slum Development Programme and Slum Re-Development component of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna under the aegis of Dharamshala Municipal Corporation and Dharamshala Smart City Limited. As many as 83 beneficiaries got the allotment letters.



The Chief Minister paid floral tributes to Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi and former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on their birth anniversaries and garlanded the statues at Gandhi Vatika. He said, "Mahatma Gandhi was a harbinger of peace and non violence" and he planted a sapling of Tulsi".

The CM launched a mobile App 'Satyanishtha' developed by Kangra police. He also listened to the public grievances at Circuit House.

MLA Dharamshala Vishal Nehria, MLA Baijnath Mulakh Raj Premi, Deputy Mayor Sarv Chand Galotia, BJP district president Chander Bhushan Nag, Deputy Commissioner Nipun Jindal, Managing Director-cum-CEO Dharamshala Smart City limited Pradeep Thakur, SP Khushal Sharma were also present among others.

Earlier, CM laid the foundation stone of developmental projects worth Rs 71.38 crore at Gandhi Chowk in Mandi town Friday. Apart from this he inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of Rs 28.94 crore Water Supply Scheme for newly added areas of Municipal Corporation Mandi, Rs 3 crore Municipal Corporation Parking and Red Cross shopping Complex Mandi, Rs 92 lakh Parking in Zonal Hospital in Mandi on Friday.

