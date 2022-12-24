HP CM urges tourists visiting state to follow COVID-19 protocol, talks to officials on arrangements

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 23 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday directed the police and other officials at different tourist destinations to make arrangements to welcome the tourists to the region during Christmas and New Year.

The Chief Minister has appealed to the tourists to follow the COVID-19 protocol.

Naresh Chauhan, Principal Media Advisor to the Chief Minister, said directions have been given to regulate traffic and crowd in the region and the Chief Minister will hold a meeting with stakeholders on December 28 in Shimla.



"The Chief Minister is in Delhi and is monitoring the office and talking to the officials on the phone. His health is good and after completion of the quarantine period on December 24, he is expected to arrive in Shimla on December 25. The cabinet expansion will be done after the three-day session of the Assembly. The dates of cabinet expansion will depend on the availability of the Governor. The Chief Minister has scheduled a meeting with the officials and people concerned on the issue of the Old Pension scheme," Chauhan said.

He said that the government is determined to fulfil its commitments to the people.

"The orders done by the previous government on the issue of opening institutions and other decisions have been de-notified. We have not de-notified all the orders. After review, de-notifications have been done on the basis of merit. They (BJP) have done it on the basis of political motives just to gain votes, we will keep in mind the merit of the people of the state," he said.

"We are very clear on this. Merit will be kept in mind and all promises made to people will be fulfilled" he said. (ANI)

